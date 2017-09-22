Pawtucket to swear in first female police chief Friday

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Pawtucket will officially have its first female chief of police Friday afternoon.

Major Tina Goncalves, who’s been with the department for 18 years, will be sworn in as chief in a 3:30 p.m. ceremony at Goff Middle School.

Goncalves has been acting police chief since the retirement of Chief Paul King.

Several other officers will receive promotions during Friday’s ceremony:

Det. Captain Daniel Mullen to major

Lt. Michael Kane, Jr. to captain

Sgt. Yuri Wozny to lieutenant

Officer Emmanuel Mejia to sergeant

Officer Craig Allison to sergeant

Officer John Donley to sergeant