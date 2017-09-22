Police: Providence man stabbed following robbery attempt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police say a Providence man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital after a group of men tried to rob him on Reservoir Avenue late Thursday night.

Police say the victim was walking home when one of the men tried to take his earrings out. We’re told the victim then tried to run away.

He suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Providence Police are calling the incident a “robbery gone bad.”

Police say the stabbing happened two minutes after a stabbing nearby on Rushmore Avenue and Maynard Street. Providence Police say the two incidents are not related.