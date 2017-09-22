Police search for wanted man, girlfriend and her son

SOMERSET, Mass. (WPRI) — Police in Somerset are asking the public to help find or watch for a wanted man, who may have his girlfriend and her 5-year-old son with him while on the run.

Kevin Correia currently has a felony warrant out for his arrest for a burglary charge, as well as pending charges for assault with a firearm and threats, police said Friday. Correia may be on the way to Florida as of Friday, with his girlfriend, Brittany, and her son Cameron; the woman and child were reported missing to police Thursday.

Correia is a white male, standing 6 feet tall, weighing approximately 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He may be driving a 2014 Chevy Traverse SUV, color gray, with Massachusetts license plate 5NP221.

Police said anyone who sees Correia or the vehicle should not approach him, but instead call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Somerset Police Department at (508) 679-2138.

The department announced the search on its Facebook page and Twitter account, reflecting an increased, regular-basis use of social media by law enforcement worldwide over the past few years to help find persons they’re looking for.

“We realize that it is not Wanted Wednesday,” said a police official on the department’s Facebook page Friday morning, “but we thought this couldn’t wait.”