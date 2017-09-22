RI health officials report 2017’s first human case of West Nile virus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in Rhode Island in 2017.

Health officials said the 66-year-old individual from Providence County began to experience symptoms on Sept. 15. Common symptoms of WNV include fever, headache, body aches, nausea, vomiting, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Although many people who are infected with WNV show no symptoms, symptoms can last for several days or several weeks.

Earlier this month, a mosquito sample from Warren tested positive for West Nile.

“We are currently in the height of mosquito season in Rhode Island,” Director of Health Nicole Alexander-Scott, MD, MPH said.

Alexander-Scott recommends the public take the following precautions to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses.

Remove anything around your house and yard that collects water; just one cup of water can produce hundreds of mosquitoes.

Clean gutters and downspouts to ensure proper drainage, and repair holes in window screens.

Remove any water from unused swimming pools, wading pools, boats, planters, trash and recycling bins, tires, and anything else that collects water, and cover them.

Change the water in birdbaths at least two times a week, and rinse out birdbaths once a week.

Use EPA-approved bug spray with one of the following active ingredients: DEET (20-30% strength), picaridin, IR3535, and oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol. Do not use bug spray on infants under 1 year of age.

Minimize outdoor activity at dawn and at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

Put insect netting over strollers and playpens.

Wear long sleeves and long pants whenever possible, particularly if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk.