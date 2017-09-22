RI Superior Court Justice Walter Stone passes away

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island Superior Court Justice Walter R. Stone passed away on Friday. He was 73 years old.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin says Justice Stone is being remembered as a “trailblazer” in Rhode Island’s legal community.

Prior to being appointed to the superior court, Justice Stone was the first African-American attorney to serve in the office of the Attorney General.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse said Justice Stone was a well-respected jurist and skillful courtroom attorney.

“He dedicated his life to service in the Marines, as a prosecutor, on the bench and in the community” Senator Whitehouse said. “It was a privilege to work with him over many years on issues important to Rhode Island’s minority community and local veterans. Walter was funny, outgoing, a great raconteur and he will be missed.”‎