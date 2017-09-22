RIDOT to renumber I-295 exits

Related Coverage RI set to renumber all its highway exit signs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) says they are changing the exit numbers on I-295.

Eyewitness News first reported in March 2016 that RIDOT is re-numbering highway exit signs to comply with new federal regulations.

“Routes that have exit numbers on them that they may not be sequential, that may be changed to mileage based,” Steven Pristawa, State Traffic and Safety Engineer said.

As of this week, a deal has been set with a contractor and they’re ordering the materials to make the changes.

“Now it will be based on how many miles you’re into that road,” Pristawa said. “So exit 11 will now be exit 22.”

The work will begin on the Massachusetts side and go south from there.

Things are expected to be switched starting in November and should take six weeks to complete. Officials don’t expect those on the road to face any harsh delays.

“The signs are off to the side of the road, so it’s pretty easy to change without affecting travel lanes,” Pristawa said. “But when they do go over head they’ll need to close lanes.”

RIDOT officials say hopefully, this will make it easier to plan your trips.

“If you’re getting off at exit 60 and you’re passing exit 80, you know you have 20 miles left,” Pristawa said.

RIDOT said the total price for the change is $340,000, but this is just one phase of the state’s plan.

“By 2020, I think our entire system will have the new mileage based exit numbers,” Pristawa said.

When the signs do begin to change, officials say they will have the old exit numbers on there for over a year to make the transition easier.