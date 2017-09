SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A West Warwick man has been charged with the robbery of the Chartway Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, South Kingstown police announced Friday.

Police said officers arrested 31-year-old William Bailey Thursday, with the help of Warwick and Narragansett police.

The public’s help also played a part in Bailey’s capture, according to police.

Bailey is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on a second-degree robbery charge.