Take part in the ‘Passport to Survivorship’

Join Gem Plumbing during the annual Gloria Gemma “Flames of Hope- Celebration of Life” for a Passport To Survivorship. It’s happening Saturday, September 30 from 8am to 2pm at the Omni Providence Hotel. There will be a complimentary wellness expo encouraging total body harmony for survivors and thrivers. Attend discussions with nationally renowned guest speakers Dr. Elizabeth Boham (MD,MS, RD), The Thomas Slater Compassion Center and famed spiritual adviser, Roland Comtois. Enjoy healthy living cooking and nutrition demonstrations. Learn yoga, meditation, thai chai and more in intimate group sessions. Relax with complimentary mini spa services in the Survivor Spa. Visit with over 50 vendors and specialists supporting mind, body, spirit. Win great prizes and more! Fore more information visit: https://www.gloriagemma.org/flames-of-hope

