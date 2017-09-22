Two people recovering after drive-by shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Providence are investigating after a man and woman were shot near Rushmore Avenue and Maynard Street.

Providence Police say a 34-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were sitting at a stop sign in their vehicle late Thursday night when another person pulled up next to them and started firing.

It’s believed the shooting suspect was driving a newer model Chrysler 300. The color of the vehicle is not known. As of 5 a.m. Friday, no arrests had been made.

Officials believe the victims were targeted. Both were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. The male victim was in stabled condition as of Friday morning. The woman’s condition was not available.