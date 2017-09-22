Warwick YMCA donates to Harvey relief efforts

WARWICK, R.I (WPRI) – Truck loads of supplies left Warwick today and are heading to Houston to help in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Volunteers loaded boxes upon boxes of donations onto trucks at the Kent YMCA in Warwick on Friday.



Everything from baby formula and diapers, to canned foods, bagged bedding, cleaning supplies and storage containers.

The items were collected at YMCA branches across the state over the last two weeks.

“We put out an email to our members and our staff and people just brought donations and as they saw it collected they brought more and more,” Tanya Gilbert of the YMCA said.

Once the trucks were loaded, they were brought to Arpin Van Lines, where they will be shipped to Texas in the next week.