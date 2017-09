GLOCESTER, R.I. (WPRI) – Emergency crews were on scene of a crash early Saturday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Police say a 21-year-old driver hit a telephone on Putnam Pike, snapping it into two pieces.

National Grid was on scene but we’re told power was not knocked out to any customers.

The driver’s condition as of 7 a.m. Saturday was not known.

