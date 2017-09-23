No injuries reported in Rehoboth house fire

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) – No injuries were reported after an early-morning fire forced a Rehoboth family from their home.

Firefighters said the call call in around 3 a.m. Saturday for a fire at 16 Miller Street. They found a fire in the basement and were able to keep it from spreading to the rest of the home.

The family was alerted by smoke detectors and was able to get out of the house along with their dog; all escaped unharmed.

Firefighters were on scene until about 6 a.m. and said that the fire appears to have been electrical. Crews from Seekonk assisted at the fire scene while some from Norton and Swansea covered Rehoboth’s fire stations.

The family will be staying with relatives for the near future.