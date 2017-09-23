Police: 2 officers shot by man they suspect shot wife first

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — Authorities say two police officers have been shot in Connecticut by a man they suspect shot his wife first.

New Haven police say two officers responded to a domestic shooting at the multifamily home Saturday morning.

When the officers arrived, the 51-year-old victim had fled the home after being shot by a relative who authorities believe is her husband. She was taken to a hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police say the two officers were shot after they tried to find the suspect. They are expected to be OK.

A SWAT team moved in and evacuated other residents of the home.

Police say the suspect, identified as 51-year-old John Douglas Monroe, pointed a gun at SWAT officers who then shot Monroe in the basement. He is hospitalized with serious injuries.