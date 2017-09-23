Providence recreation employee suspended after fight caught on video

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The director of the Joslin Recreation Center has been suspended after video emerged of a fight that took place at the center’s basketball court this week.

Elmer Stanley, who runs the center, was suspended without pay on Saturday, according to Emily Crowell, a spokesperson for the city.

In a video reviewed by Eyewitness News, Stanley is seen getting punched in the face and then chasing the man who hit him. Crowell confirmed the incident occurred during the week, but did not have further details.

City payroll records show Stanley was hired in 2011. He earns $47,728 a year and is not a member of any public employee union.

Dan McGowan ( dmcgowan@wpri.com ) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan