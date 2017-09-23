State Police charge 2 with DUI in busy 24 hour span

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Police arrested two allegedly intoxicated drivers after highway crashes Friday night and Saturday morning.

Troopers charged 20-year-old Nathaniel Roberts of Fall River after he allegedly made a u-turn in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Thurbers Avenue around 4:30 Saturday morning. He turned around and started driving north in the southbound lanes, ultimately crashing into a vehicle near Eddy Street.

The two people in that other vehicle were hospitalized with injuries that aren’t thought to be life-threatening, and Roberts was not hurt. He was charged with DUI with a blood alcohol content greater than .15 and driving to endanger resulting in injury, as well as several traffic violations.

Troopers also charged 23-year-old Miguel Rosario with DUI after he crashed his car into a vehicle that was stopped in the breakdown lane of I-95 North near Branch Avenue at about 7:45 Friday night. The driver of the stopped car suffered minor injuries in the crash.

State Police said that they responded to a total of 43 crashes around the state since 8 a.m. Friday, 35 of which were in the northern part of the state and mostly attributable to weather conditions. No serious injuries were reported in any of them.