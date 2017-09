WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Police in Warwick say a teenager has died after getting hit by a car near West Shore Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Warwick Police say the man was about 18-years-old. His name has not been released.

Warwick Police tell Eyewitness News the victim was not in the crosswalk when he was hit. The driver most likely won’t face charges.

Stay with Eyewitness News as we continue tracking this story.