Car rolls over off 95S in Providence following crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A car rolled over off the highway after rear-ending another vehicle on I-95 southbound in Providence Sunday.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. halfway between exits 24 and 25 on the line between Providence and Pawtucket.

Rhode Island State Police Sergeant Charles LeValley says one driver rear-ended another vehicle and then lost control of his vehicle, which rolled over off the highway, partially taking down a fence, and landed on its roof in some brush next to the train tracks.

The driver at fault suffered only minor injuries and was brought from the scene to a nearby hospital. The driver who was rear-ended was also brought to the hospital complaining of minor pain, and was released shortly after.

LeValley says the driver of the rolled over vehicle was cited, and issued a summons for not wearing a seat belt. LeValley added that the driver was lucky he wasn’t more hurt and did not need to be extricated from the vehicle.

As of 5 p.m. the accident scene had been cleared by all personnel.