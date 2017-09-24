Chariho community mourning sudden death of high school senior

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) – The Chariho community is mourning the loss of one of its own. School leaders say senior Maddie Potts represented the very best of their school.

Maddie Potts of Richmond, R.I. suddenly collapsed in one of the places she shined the brightest, the soccer field. Chariho Regional School District Superintendent Barry Ricci says it happened during a soccer game on the night of Saturday, September 23, 2017. Her death was unrelated to the match.

The Westerly Sun reports she was the team’s captain and also played lacrosse.

Social media is full of posts remembering Maddie.

The Rhode Island Interscholastic League posted on Twitter:

The RIIL offers its deepest condolences to the family of Maddie Potts and to the entire Chariho community.”

Ricci tells Eyewitness News counselors will be available Monday and as long as needed for both students and staff as the community mourns. The superintendent says he encourages the community to remember Maddie as a bright light in Chariho.

He says the following statement will be read to all high school students Monday morning.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of Chariho High School senior Maddie Potts. Maddie’s sudden passing is a tragic loss to our school community. Maddie collapsed on the field during a soccer game on Saturday night, was supported by a responsive team of health professionals and treated at South County and Hasbro. Her passing was unrelated to the game. Maddie represented the very best of our school as an artist, an athlete, a classmate, a teammate and a friend. Counselors are available in the library for students who need support and in the Maker Space for faculty and staff who need support. We all grieve differently, but we encourage you to remember Maddie as a bright light in Chariho, and share stories that speak to the meaningful impact she had on our community. We will work together with students to pay tribute to her life and the positive presence she was in our school.”

A candlelight vigil to remember Maddie is scheduled to take place Monday night, September 25, 2017, at 7:00 on the Chariho High School soccer fields.