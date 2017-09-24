Last-minute drive propels Patriots to 36-33 win over Houston.

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – A leaping last-minute touchdown catch by Brandin Cooks propelled the Patriots to a dramatic 36-33 win over the Texans Sunday.

The teams traded leads several times throughout the day and the Patriots trailed 33-28 with less than a minute to go in the game when Brady found Cooks from 25 yards out to put the Patriots up for good. Cooks made the leaping grab and held on to the ball for the go-ahead score, then reeled in the subsequent two-point conversion to make it 36-33.

Houston got the ball back on their own 20 but safety Duron Harmon picked off Houston’s Hail Mary in the endzone as time expired to seal the win.

Tom Brady turned in another clutch performance, completing 22 of 35 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns: two to Cooks, two to Chris Hogan, and one to Rob Gronkowski. Brady managed those numbers despite being under constant pressure by the Texans, from Jadeveon Clowney and JJ Watt in particular.

Clowney sacked Brady twice and returned a fumble on another sack for a touchdown.

On the other side of the ball, rookie Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was 22 of 33 for 301 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. He also added 41 yards of his own on the ground.

The Patriots had been heavy favorites but needed their final 8-play, 75 yard drive to pull out the win. They move to 2-1 on the season and will host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. next Sunday.

