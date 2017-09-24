Man struck by car in crosswalk suffers serious injuries

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – A 48-year-old man is recovering after being hit by a car while in a crosswalk on Post Road Saturday night.

Police say the man was with his 11-year-old son when he was hit. The young boy was not hurt in the crash. The driver is not expected to face any criminal charges, though they were given a violation for not yielding to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

Warwick police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

“We’re asking the public to be more aware and cautious when approaching any intersection or crosswalk no matter what time of day,” said Major Rick Rathbun of the Warwick Police Department.

Police tell Eyewitness News that the father’s injuries are not life-threatening.