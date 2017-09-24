Patriots look to improve to 2-1 against Texans

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Tom Brady and the Patriots will look to improve to 2-1 when they host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium Sunday afternoon.

Brady, who threw all over the New Orleans Saints last week in a 36-20 win, will face off against a Texans team that has struggled to score points so far this year. The Texans managed just 7 points in Week 1, and 13 in Week 2.

Injuries have already tested the Pats’ depth, particularly at receiver – only three receivers dressed against New Orleans. Several other Pats were recovering from injuries this week, most notably Danny Amendola and Rob Gronkowski.

Inactive for the Patriots are Dont’a Hightower, Marcos Cannon, Eric Rowe, Harvey Langi, Cole Croston, Matthew Slater and Rex Burkhead:

The Patriots will also be playing on a new field Sunday, having replaced the turf after being blown out at home in Week 1 by Kansas City.

Safety Devin McCourty said this week that the Patriots defense will have to keep rookie Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson bottled up; Watson scrambled for a 49-yard touchdown run against the Bengals last week

“He has that where he can do that at any moment and any game, and can do it multiple times,” McCourty said. “That’s something that I don’t think we have to go out there and let him run for 40 yards and then say, ‘oh man, he’s fast.'”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.