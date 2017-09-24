Pawtucket crash sends motorcyclist to the hospital overnight

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A crash early Sunday morning in Pawtucket sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with minor injuries.

The crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Lonsdale Avenue just a half a block from the intersection with Mineral Spring Avenue.

The crash involved a red pick-up truck, and a dark-colored sedan. The drivers of both of these vehicles stayed on the scene after the crash and cooperated with police.

Bystanders told Eyewitness News at the scene that the crash appeared to be an accident.

Pawtucket Police, Pawtucket Fire, and rescue personnel cleared the scene shortly before 2 a.m. after the motorcycle had been towed.

As of early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police had not made any arrests as a result of this crash.