$10,000 reward offered for info on attempted arson

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for tips about who tried to set a fire at a local pawn shop last year.

In a news release, the Boston office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Rhode Island Arson Watch Program said they were seeking information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the attempted arson of Big John’s Pawn Shop in West Warwick.

The attempted arson occurred on Oct. 21, 2016. The ATF and the Arson Watch Program, which is sponsored by insurance companies, are each contributing $5,000 towards the reward.

According to the ATF, surveillance video shows two suspects walking around the premises of Big John’s at 1495 Main St. in West Warwick, with one of the suspects having a noticeable limp.

The Rhode Island Fire Marshal’s Office, the West Warwick Police Department and the ATF Providence Field Office are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the R.I. Arson Watch Reward Hotline at (401) 383-7723 or ATF’s 24-hour hotline at 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-283-3473).