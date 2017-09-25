2nd Annual #DStrong Bike Run raises money for childhood cancer

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — More than a year after the death of Westerly native Dorian Murray, the community continues to gather to honor his memory.

Sunday marked the 2nd Annual #DStrong Bike Run, which aims to raise awareness of childhood cancer while benefiting the foundation in Dorian’s name, which offers financial assistance to families of sick children.

Before his death in 2016, Dorian expressed his wish to become famous, sparking the global #DStrong movement.

Melissa Murray, Dorian’s mother, said it’s touching to see the outpouring of support.

“It’s so heartwarming that even a year and a half later that people are still so excited to support Dorian and to support the cause that he started, the movement that he started,” Murray said. “He’s on my mind all day.”

Hundreds of bikers clad in leather assembled for the run, honoring Dorian’s love of motorcycles.

“I just hope that we can get it bigger and bigger every year, raise some more money for the Dorian J. Murray Foundation that his mother Melissa does a great job with and just help fight pediatric cancer,” said Wayne Bazydlo, a participant.

This year’s event had 400 participants, breaking the 2016 record of 300.