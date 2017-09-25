Air Force One Experience receives nearly 10,000 reservations in first week

Related Coverage Replica of Air Force One on display at Quonset State Airport

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) – More than 9,500 tour reservations were made during the opening week of the Air Force One Experience at Quonset Airport, a spokesperson for the exhibit announced Monday.

The exhibit is a life-sized re-creation of Air For One constructed by the Children’s Democracy Project. Created to inspire the next generation of leaders, the Air Force One Experience aims to connect children with the principles of American democracy through a relatable and exciting experience.

Children’s Democracy Project Chairman Ari Scharf said they are blown away by the tremendous support and feedback.

“The response has been amazing, and we are so pleased that guests have taken advantage of our free preview period as we continue to add to the experience,” Scharf said in a statement Monday.

The group is now seeking volunteers to guide tours and provide helpful information to guests.

“We are looking for people with a passion for American history, democracy, and freedom,” Scharf added. “So many visitors thus far have commented in amazement of the exhibit, and this is an opportunity for individuals to help us spread the true spirit of America through Air Force One. We welcome all Southern New Englanders to get involved.”

For more information on volunteering, email careers@airforceoneexperience.com.

Even though the 9,000 complimentary tickets are taken, New England residents can still view the exhibit at reduced preview pricing.

The prices for tickets are listed below:

$17.50 for adults

$15 for seniors

$10 for kids 5-12

Free for kids 4 and under

Parking is free for visitors and guests must have tickets in hand as they pass through security and access the tarmac. Guests are also encouraged to make a monetary donation with 100 percent of hte money collected going to the American Red Cross Hurricane Relief fund.

The Air Force One Experience will be open daily for six weeks, until the end of October from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. during its preview period in Rhode Island. It is only scheduled to stop in New England.