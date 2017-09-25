“Cocktails for a Cause”, a Hurricane Relief Fundraiser

On Tuesday, September 26, Twin River Casino will host a fundraising event to provide financial assistance for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims. “Cocktails for a Cause” features raffles, music, appetizers, and of course cocktails served by guest bartenders including Co-Host of The Rhode Show, Michaela Johnson. Proceeds from the event will go towards One America Appeal, a joint appeal by all five living former American Presidents to encourage their fellow citizens to support recovery efforts.

“Cocktails for a Cause” will be held in the Event Center from 6-9pm.