Diocese of Providence holds ‘Blue Mass’ for emergency responders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Catholic Diocese of Providence held a special mass Sunday at the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul to honor police, firefighters and emergency medical responders.

This was the second year the mass was held, and several public officials attended as well.

Auxiliary Bishop Robert Evans was the celebrant, along with Father Joseph Escobar, the chaplain for the Rhode Island Police Chiefs Association.

“I think it gives [emergency responders] a positive experience of being appreciated,” Escobar said. “It also allows the community to see them as servers of the community not just those who enforce laws but who are there to help them.”

Escobar said he hopes the mass will become a yearly tradition.