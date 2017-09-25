Gas prices down 3 cents per gallon in RI, Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A month after gasoline prices soared after Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, the cost of gas in Rhode Island and Massachusetts is trickling down.

AAA Northeast reports Monday that self-serve, regular has dropped 3 cents per gallon in Rhode Island to an average of $2.69 in the past week.

That’s 12 cents higher than the national average and 53 cents higher than the price a year ago.

AAA found gas selling for as low as $2.58 and as high as $2.80 per gallon.

Across the border in Massachusetts, AAA Northeast reports that the average price of self-serve, regular has also dropped 3 cents in the past week to $2.62 per gallon.

That’s still a nickel higher than the national average and 54 cents higher per gallon than the in-state price one year ago.

AAA found self-serve, regular selling in Massachusetts for as low as $2.41 per gallon and as high as $2.79.

AAA says prices should remain lower as Gulf Coast refining and delivery systems to move toward normal operations after Hurricane Harvey and demand drops in the fall.