Groundbreaking for accessible playground on Popes Island

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) – Leaders for the city of New Bedford, including Mayor Jon Mitchell, joined Victor and Christine Fernandes of the Team Noah Foundation on Monday morning to break ground on “Noah’s Place Playground,” an accessible playground and play space, at Marine Park on Popes Island on Rt. 6.

The idea is to create a space for play that can enthuse and engage all children, including a child facing bodily challenges or physical disabilities.

In the works since 2015, the playground is being paid for by fundraising and donations.

Noah Fernandes, of Team Noah, Victor and Christine’s son, was diagnosed in 2006 with MELAS, a package of diseases affecting bodily systems, including the brain and muscles. The foundation provides aid to families in getting children with disabilities equipment that they need.

The location on the island connected to the mainland by Rt. 6 will allow families and children to socialize, exercise and get stimulated by harbor views as well as the play equipment, according to city spokesman Jonathan Carvalho.