In the Kitchen: Barden’s Family Farm Deconstructed Apple Frangipane Dessert

Our friends at Go Providence brought us Chef Albert Tseng from Figidini who joined us to share his recipe for Barden’s Family Farm Deconstructed Apple Frangipane Dessert.

Yields: 1 9-inch tart or 12 mini tarts

Ingredients:

2 apples

2 Tablespoons butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

100g almonds

100g sugar

25g flour

1 pinch salt

90g butter

2 eggs

Directions:

Melt butter in saute pan on medium heat add apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. Preheat oven to 375 Allow to cook until apples are soft, set aside and allow to cool While apples are cooking, grind almonds in food processor Add sugar, flour, salt, and process until incorporated Add butter and process until incorporated Add eggs and process until incorporated Pour butter into buttered tart pan or muffin pan Slice and fan out cooked apples and place on batter Bake until slightly browned (approximately 15 minutes for 9- inch tart/ 15 minutes for mini tarts) Remove and allow to cool

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.