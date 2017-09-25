In the Kitchen: Barden’s Family Farm Deconstructed Apple Frangipane Dessert

Our friends at Go Providence brought us Chef Albert Tseng from Figidini who joined us to share his recipe for Barden’s Family Farm Deconstructed Apple Frangipane Dessert.
Yields: 1 9-inch tart or 12 mini tarts
Ingredients:
- 2 apples
- 2 Tablespoons butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 100g almonds
- 100g sugar
- 25g flour
- 1 pinch salt
- 90g butter
- 2 eggs
Directions:
- Melt butter in saute pan on medium heat
- add apples, brown sugar and cinnamon. Preheat oven to 375
- Allow to cook until apples are soft, set aside and allow to cool
- While apples are cooking, grind almonds in food processor
- Add sugar, flour, salt, and process until incorporated
- Add butter and process until incorporated
- Add eggs and process until incorporated
- Pour butter into buttered tart pan or muffin pan
- Slice and fan out cooked apples and place on batter
- Bake until slightly browned (approximately 15 minutes for 9- inch tart/ 15 minutes for mini tarts)
- Remove and allow to cool
