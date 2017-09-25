Jogging strollers recalled due to fall hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Delta is recalling 28,000 jogging strollers because of a faulty leg bracket that could put infants at risk of falling out.

The recall affects “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers which sold between August 2015 and August 2016 for between $130 and $160.

The affected strollers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide.

Delta has received reports of four stroller leg brackets breaking, and one report of a child sustaining cuts and bruises,

Anyone who has one of these strollers should stop using it immediately and contact Delta for a free repair.

Delta Consumer Contact:

Phone: 1-800-377-3777, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Email: recall@deltachildren.com

Website: www.deltachildren.com, click on Help Center and then Recall Center

Click here for full details on this recall, including a list of all recalled model numbers