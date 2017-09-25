Jogging strollers recalled due to fall hazard

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Delta is recalling 28,000 jogging strollers because of a faulty leg bracket that could put infants at risk of falling out.
The recall affects “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers which sold between August 2015 and August 2016 for between $130 and $160.
The affected strollers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores nationwide.
Delta has received reports of four stroller leg brackets breaking, and one report of a child sustaining cuts and bruises,
Anyone who has one of these strollers should stop using it immediately and contact Delta for a free repair.
Delta Consumer Contact:
- Phone: 1-800-377-3777, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
- Email: recall@deltachildren.com
- Website: www.deltachildren.com, click on Help Center and then Recall Center
Click here for full details on this recall, including a list of all recalled model numbers