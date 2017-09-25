Man arrested for 3rd time on heroin-trafficking charges

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (WPRI) — A man who was arrested twice before on heroin trafficking charges is accused of doing it again, Fairhaven police said Monday.

Police said they arrested 28-year-old Zachary Lovegrove Friday evening after raiding his Main Street apartment. Officers seized more than 40 grams of heroin, a small amount of cocaine, a digital scale, a cell phone and more than $200 cash.

According to police, this was the third time Lovegrove had been arrested and charged with trafficking heroin. Fairhaven detectives previously apprehended him in November 2016, while he was out on bail for a 2015 arrest. Police said Lovegrove was out on bail for the 2016 charges when they took him into custody Friday.

Lovegrove is scheduled to be arraigned sometime this week.