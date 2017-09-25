Man wanted in machete attack on dog, owner

Related Coverage Police: Dog attacked by machete expected to survive

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Investigators in Taunton have identified a man wanted in connection with a violent attack on a woman and her dog last week.

Police on Monday asked for the public’s help in locating 45-year-old Thomas Vargas, saying it’s believed he may be in the Brockton area.

According to police, a man armed with a machete attacked a dog outside a Church Street residence on Sept. 18. Eyewitnesses told police that the suspect was screaming, “I’m going to kill this [expletive] dog.”

The dog is expected to survive, despite suffering several wounds, including a cut to the neck and another on its spine. Police said the owner was also hurt while trying to intervene.

The owner has not been cooperative with the investigation, according to police.

Vargas is wanted on charges of animal cruelty and assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information about Vargas’ whereabouts is asked to contact Taunton Police Detective Robert Pavadore at (508) 821-1475.