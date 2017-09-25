Neronha set to formally announce run for RI AG

Related Coverage US Attorney Neronha steps down at AG’s request

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Former Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Peter Neronha has scheduled a news conference for next Tuesday where he’s expected to announce he will run for attorney general.

According to a Board of Elections filing obtained by Eyewitness News, Neronha has filed to run for the office as a Democrat.

Neronha served eight years as the state’s top federal prosecutor before stepping down in March.

Other Democrats considering a run for attorney general include state Rep. Robert Craven and state Sen. Donna Nesselbush.

Incumbent Attorney General Peter Kilmartin is barred by term limits from running again.