Pic of the Day: September 25, 2017

The Pic of the Day for September 25, 2017 was submitted by Peyton Rockcliffe of Swansea. It shows leaves starting to change color.
Peyton has been entered to win a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.
Tune in Friday to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.
Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017
Pic of the Day Photos: Summer 2017 x
Latest Galleries
-
Patriots vs. Saints
-
Patriots and Texans
-
Photos: South Kingstown robbery suspect
-
Photos: South Kingstown robbery suspect
-
Photos: Tomorrow Fund Event at RI State House
-
Photos: Tomorrow Fund Event at RI State House
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Photos: Irma’s Impact in Winter Springs, Florida
-
Helpful Back to School Products