WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – The West Warwick Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old man with Alzheimer’s.

Eugene Bester was last seen around 4 p.m. Monday in the area of Village Court in West Warwick. He was on foot and wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt, and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Bester’s whereabouts should call the West Warwick Police Department at (401) 821-4323.