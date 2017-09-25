Texas Relief Drive donations arrive in Houston

Photos: Alyssa Goard/KXAN

HOUSTON (WPRI) – After $360,000 worth of construction and cleaning supplies was collected at four different Cardi’s locations, donations from the Texas Relief Drive have arrived in Houston to help those impacted by Hurricane Harvey to rebuild.

WPRI 12 and Fox Providence teamed up with  Cardi’s Furniture and Arpin Van Lines to collect the donations and transport them to Houston.

The truck was unloaded Monday at a Houston-area furniture store, according to KXAN-TV’s Alyssa Goard.

Goard said the people were pleasantly surprised by the donation, since they thought Harvey donations were no longer coming in.

