Vigil tonight mourns Chariho student’s sudden death

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — A Chariho High School senior is being remembered Monday night after her sudden death this past weekend.

A candlelight vigil is set for 7 p.m. to honor Maddie Potts, 17, of Richmond. During a soccer game Saturday night against the Middletown team, Potts took a penalty kick, but collapsed on the field; officials say she died due to a brain aneurysm, not related to the game.

Potts was also the captain of her soccer team, a lacrosse player, and is the daughter of a science teacher at Chariho Middle School.

Counselors were being made available to students and staff Monday. Flags were lowered to half-staff, and a small memorial was set up for her on the field by students.

