WPRI 12/FOX Providence/myRITV to take ownership of The CW Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), which owns and operates WPRI 12, FOX Providence, and myRITV, will take ownership of The CW Providence and all of its programming effective Monday, October 2, 2017. The CW Providence’s program schedule includes hit primetime series The Flash, Supergirl, and Jane The Virgin, as well as popular series Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale and Supernatural.

Along with the ownership change, there will be over the air channel position adjustments. Effective, Monday October 2, 2017, The CW Providence can be found over the air on Channel 64.2 myRITV can be found on Channel 12.2, and Bounce TV can be found over the air on Channel 12.3 To view over the air, viewers may need to rescan their television sets. Viewers should check with their local cable and satellite providers on where they can watch The CW Providence.

“We are truly excited to add the CW to our portfolio of stations and digital products,” says Patrick Wholey, Vice President and General Manager of WPRI 12, FOX Providence, and myRITV. “The CW offers us an opportunity to grow locally with uniquely targeted programming. We believe in local community outreach, and this acquisition enhances the strong slate of programming we already offer on WPRI, FOX Providence, and myRITV.”

About WPRI 12 & FOX Providence

WPRI 12 & Fox Providence, a Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. station, provides local news, network and syndicated entertainment and local programming to the viewers of the Providence RI/New Bedford MA television market. Both stations are also known for broadcasting Eyewitness News and delivering quality television and digital media.