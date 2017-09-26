Benny’s to close EP store on Wednesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The beginning of the end is beginning for Benny’s.

The iconic Rhode Island retailer, which announced earlier this month it will shut down all its stores by the end of the year, will close its location on Pawtucket Avenue in East Providence on Wednesday, spokesman Dante Bellini confirmed.

While the East Providence Benny’s will be the first to close since the announcement, it is not the first to close this year. A store in Waterford, Connecticut, closed in February when its lease ended, Bellini said.

In an interview on WPRI 12’s Newsmakers earlier this month, Benny’s co-owner Arnold Bromberg said the timing of each store’s closing would depend on a number of factors.

“We are restocking the shelves – we have a warehouse distribution center in Smithfield with a lot of merchandise in it,” Bromberg said. “We are not bringing much more in now at all. We plan on shipping it out to the stores as quickly as we can and selling it as quickly as we can.”

