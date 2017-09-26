Community mourns loss of young boy in Foxboro murder-suicide during vigil

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – Tuesday night the town common was filled with people and candles. Family and friends, along with others, looked to find healing after police say a man fatally shot his own son before taking his own life.

It was a night of remembrance, song and faith to honor the life of 6-year-old Anthony Scaccia.

Billy Scaccia and his son were found dead on Sept. 21 in an apparent murder-suicide after Scaccia first fatally shot the boy and then himself.

Town officials, church leaders and community members gathered together as one “Foxboro Family.”

“Please know that Anthony will forever be in our hearts and our prayers,” Selectmen David Feldman said.

Among the crowd were staff from the Foxboro Veterans Office.

Anthony’s mother said his father is not to blame for the tragedies. She says veteran Billy Scaccia suffered from post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression.

“You hear about post traumatic stress, sure that’s a real thing, and there are resources available both at the local and at the state and national level to help those folks,” Michael Johns, Director of Veterans Services in Foxboro, said.

Johns says the veterans office is a good place to start, and he attended the vigil to let service members and their loved ones know they are never alone.

Anthony’s mother is hoping her family’s experience can urge others to get the help they need, and make the world a little brighter now that one of her own lights is gone forever.

Staff with the veterans office said in Massachusetts you can call the city or town office to get in touch with local available resources.