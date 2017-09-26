Cranston deputy fire chief faces assault charge in court

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The city of Cranston’s deputy fire chief faced a judge Tuesday on criminal charges tied to an alleged fight with a lieutenant that was captured on audio recording.

Paul Valletta, who’s also the head of the city’s firefighters’ union, IAFF Local 1363, was arraigned Tuesday on misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct.

“I’m looking forward to the truth coming out and I’ll be back to work doing what I love,” Valletta said after leaving court.

Lt. Scott Bergantino reported to police that Valletta punched him in the head and threw him over a recliner.

According to court documents, Bergantino recorded audio of the altercation at Station 6 and turned it over to police. A police affidavit states that Valletta and Bergantino were arguing about overtime when the fight broke out and that there were multiple witnesses.

Valletta was placed on administrative leave following his arrest earlier this month. Cranston Mayor Allan Fung said an internal investigation would be conducted.

The vice president of the firefighters’ union on Tuesday said Valletta is still the union’s president, but he’s recused himself from the grievance committee until the case is resolved.

Valletta is due back in court in late October.