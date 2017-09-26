Cranston woman wins big in Daily Numbers 2 weeks in a row

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – A Cranston woman won more than $25,000 within two weeks from two different Daily Numbers Evening draw games.

State lottery officials said the woman – who has not been identified – won $10,208 on the Sept. 15 drawing and $15,000 on the Sept. 21 drawing.

On the first win, she wagered $1 on a four-digit straight bet and $1 on a combo bet, and matched all four digits in the exact order they were drawn to win $5,000 for the straight bet and $5,208 for the combo bet, according to lottery officials. To win the $15,000, she wagered $1 on three four-digit straight bets and matched all four digits in the exact order they were drawn, winning $5,000 for each bet.

Moon Market in Cranston sold the $10,208 winning ticket with the winning number combination of 1-2-6-0 while Dave’s Marketplace in Warwick sold the $15,000 winning ticket with the winning number combination of 1-2-7-0.

The lucky winner told the Rhode Island Lottery that the number combinations she played didn’t represent anything specific. She plans to put her winnings toward buying a new home.