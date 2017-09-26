Driver hits Fall River family’s playground then drives off

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – A Fall River family is left with a damaged playground unsafe for kids to use after a car ran into then drove off. It happened overnight between Saturday, September 23,2017 and the following Sunday.

Surveillance video from Kyle and Sharon Medeiros’ home shows the car drive right in between a tree and car into their backyard. That’s before it goes through the yard and hits the playground.

“They’re sad, they think that glue is going to fix that, he’s three years old he thinks that glue is going to fix everything,” Sharon Medeiros said about what her young kids think of the playground.

After running into the playground it turns around and more surveillance video shows it drive away.

Medieors says the the family frequently has problems with people driving on their front yard on Ash street. Because of that they had emailed the city but didn’t hear back.

“I felt like we were being ignored,” she said.

That was until they emailed about the car crashing into the playground Saturday night. Fall River City Engineer J. R. Frey tells Eyewitness News the initial emails about the front yard didn’t make it to his office.

But in a written statement, he said the following:

“On Sunday morning I was forwarded a message from another division of the City and we responded to the inquiry on Monday and provided information to Mr. Medeiros which to my knowledge he has appreciated and found satisfactory.”

The Medeiros family wants the city to put a curb in front of the house to help stop similar things from happening. But according to city officials the city does not have the funding for that. “The City doesn’t have any funding approved by City Council for full payment of curb and sidewalk improvements,” said Frey.

But what he does say the city council has approved a bond program for citizens who want their own sidewalk improvements. That program requires the citizen pay ⅓ of the cost. It’s a program the Medeiros family is considering depending on price.

“One day I could be down here with my kids and who knows if another person comes flying down here and hits us,” said Medeiros standing in front of the playground.

As for getting a new playground or fixing the current one the family says it’s not exactly determined what they’ll do yet. They alsosay they have been in touch with the police department and that police have told them without a license plate there’s not much that they can do.