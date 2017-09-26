East Providence police arrest 3, recover items in car thefts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After arresting three people on Tuesday morning, police in East Providence have discovered a batch of goods believed to be stolen from cars, and are looking to return them to their owners.

An officer stopped a motor vehicle about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday with three people inside, as well as several different items which, according to the department’s posting on Facebook, were consistent with those taken during a recent rash of thefts from vehicles in East Providence and other communities.

The three people in the car, all from Pawtucket, were arrested. Edward Curry, 36, is charged with receiving stolen goods and obstructing an officer; he also had a bench warrant out for his arrest from Superior Court.

Ashley Hill, 32, and Debra Hill, 59, were both charged with receiving stolen goods.

Anyone who recently had items stolen from a vehicle is encouraged to contact East Providence Police Det. Matthew McNulty at (401) 435-7600, extension 20031.