Elorza administration’s State House lobbying firm may finally get paid

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Everyone in city government seems to agree that a firm hired by the Elorza administration to lobby the General Assembly deserves to be paid $36,000 for the work it did at the State House this year.

Now it might finally happen.

After months of finger pointing between the administration and city Treasurer James Lombardi, a resolution introduced Tuesday evening by Council Finance Committee Chairman John Igliozzi would allow for Government Strategies Inc. to be paid $36,000 for lobbying work that has already been completed.

The resolution was referred to Igliozzi’s committee, where it is expected to win passage in short order. The full council will likely vote on the resolution at one of its meetings in October.

The payment to Government Strategies has been held up for months because Lombardi contends that the city charter requires all contracts worth more than $5,000 to be approved by the Board of Contract and Supply before he releases a payment. The mayor’s office and the city solicitor maintain the city is not required to seek board approval for legal or lobbying services.

The dispute between the administration and Lombardi is purely over procedure, as the treasurer has maintained he believes Government Strategies deserves to be paid. The administration also wants to pay the firm, but it doesn’t want to set a precedent by asking the Board of Contract and Supply for approval of a payment for those types of services. The board, which is largely controlled by the mayor, recently voted down Lombardi’s attempt to win approval to pay the company.

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Igliozzi said he wants to settle the debt once and for all.

Incorporated in 1998 by Gayle Wolf, Government Strategies had 21 clients during the 2017 legislative session, according to public disclosures filed with the R.I. secretary of state’s office. Notable clients included Brown University, Prime Healthcare Management, the Rhode Island Healthcare Association, the Rhode Island Daily Newspaper Association and the Rhode Island Builders Association. Providence has been using the firm since 2012.

Lombardi and the Elorza administration have repeatedly clashed over the hiring of outside attorneys and consultants because the treasurer maintains those services need to be approved by the Board of Contract and Supply. Earlier this year, Lombardi refused to release payment to a law firm hired to assist the Providence Board of Canvassers during the recall process of Ward 3 Councilman Kevin Jackson. The firm ended up getting paid.

Dan McGowan (dmcgowan@wpri.com) covers politics, education and the city of Providence for WPRI.com. Follow him on Facebook and Twitter: @danmcgowan