Etiquette Boot Camp returns to RI

On Sunday, October 1, The Etiquette Academy of New England will be returning to Providence to offer the Etiquette Boot Camp for Kids & Teens.

Program Director, Ms. Pejic stopped by “The Rhode Show” on Tuesday to share details on the return, and also discuss the search for teachers for the program.

The Boot Camps are designed for two separate age groups, 7 to 12 and 13 to 17, and will teach students how to start and maintain conversations with adults and peers, how to introduce themselves, the appropriate time to use a cell phone, and much more. Participants will learn how to set the table, use their napkin, pass food and use utensils the European and American way.

The four-hour program is designed to help reinforce a child’s basic etiquette, conversation techniques, and table manners. For young adults, teachers focus on interview etiquette and netiquette – email, cell phone and social media etiquette, while developing leadership skills and professional demeanor.

More information on the program:

ETIQUETTE BOOT CAMP FOR YOUTH

The Etiquette Boot Camp for ages 7-17 will prepare a child for the next family dinner, social gathering, or formal event. Participants will learn how to start and maintain conversations with adults and peers, how to introduce themselves, when to interrupt, and much more. Do you know a child that is struggling with table manners? Participants will learn how to set the table, use their napkin, pass food, and use utensils the European and American way. The 4-hour program is interactive, thought-provoking and fun, and is specifically developed for two different age groups, 7-12 and 13-17, targeting the social challenges affecting today’s youth. Classes are limited to approximately 15 participants, and the fee is $199.

Etiquette Boot Camp For Kids (Ages 7-12)

Basic Manners ~ Table Manners ~ Conversation Skills

9am to 1pm

Etiquette Boot Camp For Young Adults (ages 13-17)

Conversation Skills ~ Table Manners ~ Interview Skills ~ Cell Phone & Social Media Etiquette

2pm to 6pm

Sunday, October 1

Renaissance Providence Hotel

5 Ave of the Arts

Providence, RI 02903

BIO FOR SNEZANA PEJIC, PROGRAM DIRECTOR / FOUNDER / EDUCATOR

Snezana Pejic, Educator and Founder of The Etiquette Academy of New England, is a soft skills coach and advocate. After spending years managing teams and working in corporate America where she observed individuals struggle with navigating through social settings, Ms. Pejic was inspired to build The Etiquette Academy of New England and share her knowledge and enthusiasm for professional etiquette, protocol and leadership helping individuals and teams improve the way they communicate, interact and work together.

Ms. Pejic’s customer service and professional etiquette knowledge comes from training in royal protocol and etiquette while working for His Late Majesty King Hussein of Jordan at the Royal Jordanian Air Force, a private royal airline. During the four years she spent in His Majesty’s protocol service, Ms. Pejic also served as an assistant to the Chairman’s Office where she was able to help the Royal Jordanian commercial airline improve its level of customer service in the air and on the ground.

Ms. Pejic’s leadership and team building background stems from years in the investment banking industry, where she managed bank teams by nurturing relationships and communication with high-end clients.

It was during her years at Boston University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in finance and e-commerce, that Ms. Pejic observed the cultural barriers and challenges her peers faced when integrating into the BU and Boston community. She learned first hand the importance of preserving one’s cultural heritage and customs while understanding and embracing the new way to live naturally in the New England environment. Extensive research as well as collaboration with Dr. Ann Copeland, published author of several books, was the basis for the Cultural Understanding and Diversity program.