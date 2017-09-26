Health officials: STD cases at highest point in 10 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island health officials say cases of sexually transmitted disease in the state are at a 10-year high.

State Department of Health data released to The Providence Journal shows that chlamydia cases have risen 55 percent from 2007, gonorrhea cases are up 78 percent and syphilis cases have more than tripled.

Health officials say they’re not sure why. They say it could be due to better testing or more people getting tested after getting insurance since health care reform.

Dr. Philip Chan, director of the STD clinic at The Miriam Hospital, says it could be a combination of factors, including risky sexual behavior and more people meeting sexual partners online.

The health department has issued an advisory recommending more screening of certain patients at increased risk.