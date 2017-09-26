Hometown Hero: Kari Buonanno

This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Moses Brown’s Kari Buonanno.

The junior already has 12 goals and 4 assists on the season, helping the Quakers to a 5-1 start. The reigning 1st Team All-Stater was named the MaxPreps Preseason Field Hockey Player of the Year.

As much success as she’s had in field hockey, it’s actually Buonanno’s second best sport.

She’s a two-time lacrosse All-American who’s racked up 125 career goals, numbers that attracted the attention of Princeton University where she’s committed to the Class of 2019.

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com.