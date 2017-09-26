In the Kitchen: Duck Breast with Caramelized Apples and Squash

Discover Newport has brought us Chef Matthew Reilly from Malt on Broadway who joined us to share his recipe for Duck Breast with Caramelized Apples and Squash.
Ingredients:
- 8oz duck breast
- 1 whole butternut squash
- 4 apples
- 2 tbsp Butter
- 1/4 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup brandy
Directions:
- Roast the duck breast skin side down for 12 minutes on 375 until girl and skin is golden brown.
- Halve and seed butternut squash then skin side up roast at 375 for 30 mins or until tender. peel skin and cube
- Peel and cube apples into water with lemon to prevent browning.
- Caramelize apples and squash together with butter, sugar, and brandy. add oats last, allow sugar to lightly brown and remove from heat.